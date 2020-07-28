SHINee's Taemin reveals new fierce concept photos for his third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'

On July 29th at midnight KST, SHINee member Taemin released a few concept photos for his upcoming third album 'Never Gonna Dance Again'.

Just the day before Taemin released a teaser clip on Twitter showing himself getting ready for the photoshoot for his album. He was seen putting on fake tattoos in the teaser video.

Now the concept photos that have been revealed show Taemin having those fake tattoos on as fiercely stars into the camera. With tattoos all over his arms and underneath his eye, he definitely gives off a different vibe than his usual aura.

Taemin's will be dropping his third album on August 4 at 6 PM KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on the release of his album and more teasers to come!