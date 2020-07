BTS member Jungkook just uploaded a cover of the song "10000 Hours" the original song by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber.

The song was uploaded on sound cloud and the artist is known to do several other covers such as "Lost Stars" by Adam Levine and "Purpose" by Justin Bieber. Once again, Jungkook uploaded a cover that he sang with his soft beautiful voice.

You can hear the cover of Jungkook's 10000 Hours below: