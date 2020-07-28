Baekhyun's teaser images for "Garden in the Air" released in celebration of BoA's 20th anniversary

SM Entertainment announced a special project for BoA's twentieth anniversary called 'Our Beloved BoA' - this is a project where various artists have come together to participate in the celebration and sing covers to BoA's signature songs.

The first teasers to be released are of Baekhyun of EXO. He is posing in front of a bright blue background and this is the teaser image for "Garden in the Air". There are more lineups to come such as "Milky Way" by Red Velvet.

There will be more teasers and releases to come so stay tuned for more updates!