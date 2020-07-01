2

0

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

SF9 reveal teaser image of new official light stick

SF9 have revealed a teaser image of their new official light stick.

The teaser below features a preview of SF9's official light stick version 2, which looks to be more elaborate than their previous light stick. According to the preview, the upcoming light stick has a black encasement, while the dome reveals a metallic design.

In other news, SF9 are dropping their title song "Summer Breeze" and eighth mini album '9loryUS' on July 6 KST. 

What do you think of their new light stick design?

yootaeyang91 pts 33 minutes ago
33 minutes ago

it is sleek and stunning like taeyang

i cant wait to buy it and wave it emphatically for no reason at all

