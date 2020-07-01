SF9 have revealed a teaser image of their new official light stick.
The teaser below features a preview of SF9's official light stick version 2, which looks to be more elaborate than their previous light stick. According to the preview, the upcoming light stick has a black encasement, while the dome reveals a metallic design.
In other news, SF9 are dropping their title song "Summer Breeze" and eighth mini album '9loryUS' on July 6 KST.
What do you think of their new light stick design?
2
0
Posted by39 minutes ago
SF9 reveal teaser image of new official light stick
SF9 have revealed a teaser image of their new official light stick.
1 1,139 Share 100% Upvoted
Log in to comment