SF9 reveal teaser image of new official light stick

SF9 have revealed a teaser image of their new official light stick.



The teaser below features a preview of SF9's official light stick version 2, which looks to be more elaborate than their previous light stick. According to the preview, the upcoming light stick has a black encasement, while the dome reveals a metallic design.



In other news, SF9 are dropping their title song "Summer Breeze" and eighth mini album '9loryUS' on July 6 KST.



What do you think of their new light stick design?