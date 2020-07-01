VERIVERY reveal shocking MV for 'Thunder'

VERIVERY have dropped their music video for "Thunder"!



In the cinematic MV, the VERIVERY members come across missing posters and hatch a plan to figure out the source of a strange and shocking mystery. "Thunder" is the title song of the group's fourth mini album 'Face You', which is part 2 of their 'Face It' series, and it's about feeling insecure and gaining courage with someone by your side.



Watch VERIVERY's "Thunder" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.