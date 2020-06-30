SF9 prepare to betray in 'Summer Breeze' MV teaser

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Summer Breeze".



In the MV teaser, the SF9 members are all smiles, but they're prepared to shoot under the table. "Summer Breeze" is the title song of their eighth mini album '9loryUS', which drops on July 6 KST.



Watch SF9's "Summer Breeze" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.