25

6

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

SF9 prepare to betray in 'Summer Breeze' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

SF9 have dropped their music video teaser for "Summer Breeze".

In the MV teaser, the SF9 members are all smiles, but they're prepared to shoot under the table. "Summer Breeze" is the title song of their eighth mini album '9loryUS', which drops on July 6 KST.

Watch SF9's "Summer Breeze" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. SF9
  2. SUMMER BREEZE
2 1,560 Share 81% Upvoted

3

brideofchani706 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

gun toting crime!chani is everything i never knew i always wanted

this comeback gonna ruin my life in the best way

Share

0

thealigirl84,541 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

THIS SOUNDS SO GOOD

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND