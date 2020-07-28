1

0

News
Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Rocket Punch releases 3rd concept photos of Sohee & Yunkyoung for their 3rd Mini Album: 'BLUE PUNCH'

AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch is preparing to make a comeback with their 3rd Mini Album 'BLUE PUNCH'.

Rocket Punch announced their comeback as they released the schedule few days ago. Since then they have consistently released concept photos and teasers clips.

Just a day ago, Rocket Punch released the teaser photos of members Yeonhee and SuhyunNow they have released various teaser images for members Sohee & Yunkyoung

The girls are posing in front of a blue background with blue windows on them in one teaser but they also give off a summer vibe as they seem to be laying in blue waters in the other teaser photos.

Rocket Punch will be making a comeback on August 4th with their third mini-album 'BLUE PUNCH'. So stay tuned for more updates!

  1. Rocket Punch
0 220 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND