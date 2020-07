Rocket Punch has dropped new teasers for their upcoming comeback.

On July 28 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group unveiled Yeonhee and Suhyun's concept film and teaser images for 'Blue Punch'.

Rocket Punch's 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch' with the title song "Juicy" will drop on August 4 KST.

Get ready for more teasers to come!