Rocket Punch drops promotion schedule for 'Blue Punch' comeback

Rocket Punch has revealed the schedule for their comeback.

On July 25 KST, the Woollim Entertainment rookie girl group unveiled the official comeback scheduler for their 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch'. According to the schedule, the group will begin to drop teasers on July 26 KST, including an Identity Film and a series of Concept Films.

Based on the refreshing blue and orange colors, Rocket Punch's concept will add to the summer fun provided by all the artists set for comeback in August. Meanwhile, the group will also appear on the online concert '2020 Dream Concert - CONNECT:D', on the same day as their first teaser release.

Stay tuned for more updates! The 3rd mini album will drop officially on August 4.