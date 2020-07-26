Rocket Punch break their routine in identify film + 'Blue Punch' concept photo

Rocket Punch has dropped new teasers for their upcoming comeback.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the Woollim Entertainment girl group unveiled the official identity film and the 'Blue Punch' version concept photo. In the identity film, an underwater effect that shows little trinkets with sea motifs accompanies the phrase: "A pleasant blow to a boring routine! We're Rocket Punch!"

In the concept photo, the girls pose in front of painted facades in matching blue outfits. Rocket Punch's 3rd mini album 'Blue Punch' with the title song "Juicy" will drop on August 4 KST.

Get ready for more teasers to come!