[SPOILER] ATEEZ makes the grand announcement of which track won the voting event

ATEEZ has been preparing for their comeback for several weeks as they released various teaser images, videos, and more. What was different about this comeback was ATEEZ had fans participate in a special event where the fans were able to vote for the track that ATEEZ would promote.

They consistently revealed snippets of the songs "THANXX" and "INCEPTION" as fans were able to vote which song they liked better on ATEEZ's voting page.

ATEEZ made an announcement that they will be announcing the results during their comeback mini-concert 'ATEEZ AIR CON'.

Now, fans who have voted for the song "INCEPTION" are celebrating because it won the voting event! Various fans are taking it to Twitter to share this announcement with netizens as they ecstatically tweet the results.





INCEPTION WON!! TEAM INCEPTION!!!

