On July 20, Red Velvet's Irene & Seulgi released follow-up track 'Naughty'.

'Naughty' is a follow-up to the duo's previous single 'Monster' which garnered immense interest both domestically and internationally.

In this MV, Irene & Seulgi mirrors each others moves. Despite the MV being mostly in monochrome, the girls' beauty and charms shines through the screen.

What do you think of this MV?