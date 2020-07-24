BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 24th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, Huh Chan Mi debuted with "Lights", Lee Hi returned with "HOLO", D.COY made a comeback with "Go Away', 1THE9 made their comeback with "Bad Guy", and Sook Heang came back with "Because Woman".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun were up against each other, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



There were also performances by Arin and Soobin, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, GFriend, Jung Se Woon, TOO, XRO, Woodz, Weeekly, DONGKIZ I:KAN, VERIVERY, 3YE, Moon Xion, and E'LAST.

Check out the performances below!



