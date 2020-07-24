77

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances from July 24th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.

On this week's episode, Huh Chan Mi debuted with "Lights", Lee Hi returned with "HOLO", D.COY made a comeback with "Go Away', 1THE9 made their comeback with "Bad Guy", and Sook Heang came back with "Because Woman". 

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK and EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun were up against each other, but it was BLACKPINK who took the win with "How You Like That". Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

There were also performances by Arin and SoobinRed Velvet's Irene and SeulgiGFriendJung Se WoonTOOXROWoodzWeeeklyDONGKIZ I:KANVERIVERY3YEMoon Xion, and E'LAST

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

DEBUT: Huh Chan Mi


==

COMEBACK: Lee Hi


==

COMEBACK: D.COY


==

COMEBACK: 1THE9


==

COMEBACK: Sook Heang


===

Arin and Soobin


==

Irene and Seulgi


==

GFriend


==

Jung Se Woon


==

TOO


==

XRO


==

Woodz


==

Weeekly


==

DONGKIZ I:KAN


==

VERIVERY


==

3YE


==

Moon Xion


==

E'LAST


===

kelseycooper0 pt 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

Great that in such times we are still able to enjoy performances like this, another great thing is , especially for online learning. wish all the best to Blackpink!

peaceful-multi-6 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

I still can't get over Soobin and Arin's performance!

