6

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

PURPLE K!SS's Chaein rocks fiery red hair in pre-debut trailer still images

AKP STAFF

RBW Entertainment's upcoming new girl group PURPLE K!SS has unveiled pre-debut trailer still cuts of their 5th member Chaein, expanding on the team's debut story and concept. 

Set to debut some time in the latter half of 2020, PURPLE K!SS consist of 7-members total including Ireh, SwanYuki, GoEun, Chaein, JiEun, and Doxie. The group's 5th member Chaein, whose 'Like A Star' pre-debut trailer was revealed earlier today, was born on December 15, 2002. 

Stay tuned for more details on PURPLE K!SS including their official debut, coming soon!

  1. PURPLE K!SS
1 427 Share 55% Upvoted

0

northstars221 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

They are going to be big!

Share
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
6 hours ago   40   28,481
Bomi, Suhyun, Lisa, Jae, Baekhyun, Chen, Taeyeon, IU, Solar, HyunA
Highest-earning K-Pop idol Youtubers
6 hours ago   40   28,481

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND