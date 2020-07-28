PURPLE K!SS's Chaein rocks fiery red hair in pre-debut trailer still images

RBW Entertainment's upcoming new girl group PURPLE K!SS has unveiled pre-debut trailer still cuts of their 5th member Chaein, expanding on the team's debut story and concept.

Set to debut some time in the latter half of 2020, PURPLE K!SS consist of 7-members total including Ireh, Swan, Yuki, GoEun, Chaein, JiEun, and Doxie. The group's 5th member Chaein, whose 'Like A Star' pre-debut trailer was revealed earlier today, was born on December 15, 2002.

Stay tuned for more details on PURPLE K!SS including their official debut, coming soon!