Listen to the highlight medley of Eric Nam's 4th mini album 'The Other Side'

Eric Nam's comeback with his 4th mini album 'The Other Side' is just 1 more day away!

Ahead of the full release of his summer comeback album, Eric Nam has released a vibrant highlight medley, giving fans a sneak preview of all 5 tracks from 'The Other Side' including "Trouble With You", title song "Paradise", "How You Been", "Down For You", and the Korean version of "Love Die Young". 

Which song are you looking forward to the most? Eric Nam's 'The Other Side' drops on July 30 at 6 PM KST!

