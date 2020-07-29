ATEEZ drop D-Day concept images for 4th mini album 'Zero: Fever Part.1' comeback

ATEEZ have dropped a surprise new set of D-Day concept images for their 4th mini album, 'Zero: Fever Part.1'!

Previously during their online comeback showcase 'Air Con - Zero: Fever Part.1', ATEEZ unveiled the winning track of their comeback song voting promotions as "Inception", based on fans' choice! Now, the ATEEZ members are raising anticipation for their comeback coming up in just a few more hours with a new set of "Inception" version teasers, all the while counting down to the full MV and album release on July 29 at 6 PM KST.

Check out Hongjoong and Seonghwa's newest "Inception" version photos below!