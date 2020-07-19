TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Girl’s Arin chosen as new MCs for “Music Bank”

Starting from the July 24 episode of KBS2’s music program ‘Music Bank’, TXT’s Soobin and Oh My Girl’s Arin will be replacing the previous MCs Golden Child’s Bo Min and actress Shin Ye Eun.

Arin made her debut as a member of the group Oh My Girl in 2015 and is loved by many for her freshness and skills. Oh My Girl has been receiving unprecedented love and popularity with their latest comeback with ‘NONSTOP’.

Despite having debut in TXT only in 2019, Soobin has garnered a lot of interest the leader of the group that earned 10 rookie awards upon their debut. Their latest album ‘Dream Chapter: ETERNITY’ is also receiving a lot of love from all over the world, topping iTunes’ Top Album chart in 50 countries and regions.

‘Music Bank’ currently airs every Friday, 5PM KST.