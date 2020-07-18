MUA Risabae perfectly recreates BLACKPINK Jennie's makeup

MUA and Beauty YouTuber Risabae has once again amazed netizens with her makeup transformation.



This time, the talented makeup artist has successfully recreated the gorgeous look of BLACKPINK's Jennie in "How You Like That" promotions.

On July 18th, Risabae took to her Instagram and uploaded two pictures of herself after transforming into Jennie. Netizens have been raving about her amazing talents. Some of the comments include:

"OMG I really thought these were Jennie's pictures. I later realized it was Risabae after re-reading the title lol"

"Hmm let's see how she really looks in her tutorial video because photoshop can be very deceiving"

"Holy s***. How many faces does she have?"

"I'm super excited for her next upload!"

"Wow, she's a makeup genius"







Check out her Instagram post below. What do you think?