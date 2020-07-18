102

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

MUA Risabae perfectly recreates BLACKPINK Jennie's makeup

MUA and Beauty YouTuber Risabae has once again amazed netizens with her makeup transformation.

This time, the talented makeup artist has successfully recreated the gorgeous look of BLACKPINK's Jennie in "How You Like That" promotions. 

On July 18th, Risabae took to her Instagram and uploaded two pictures of herself after transforming into Jennie. Netizens have been raving about her amazing talents. Some of the comments include: 

"OMG I really thought these were Jennie's pictures. I later realized it was Risabae after re-reading the title lol"

"Hmm let's see how she really looks in her tutorial video because photoshop can be very deceiving"

"Holy s***. How many faces does she have?"

"I'm super excited for her next upload!"

"Wow, she's a makeup genius" 



Check out her Instagram post below. What do you think?

killthislove00619 pts 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Seeing these talented artists' work actually helps my confidence becsuse I realize the power of makeup and that anyone can be transformed through makeup. Remember celebs have the best skincare treatments, hair stylists, and makeup artists, so don't compare yourself to them! For someone like Jennie, a big part of their job is looking good, so of course they spend a lot of time and money on their image! Don't be hard on yourself!

0

longtymnosee588 pts 7 hours ago 0
7 hours ago

Wow Risabae is so good !

