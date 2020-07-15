9

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Netizens discuss Mina unfollowing Seolhyun and Chanmi on Instagram after the bullying controversy

On July 15th, netizens found out that former AOA member, Mina, unfollowed Seolhyun and Chanmi. Ever since many netizens are once again interested in the rumors of the relationship between the current and former AOA members.

Previously, Mina had revealed that she had been bullied by Jimin, the former leader of AOA. The incident concluded with Jimin apologizing and leaving the team. However, rumors of bad-relationships between the former members of AOA and current members of AOA have arisen. 

Some netizens have blamed the current members of AOA for neglecting the actions of Jimin and suspected the bad relationship between the members. This rumor seemed to disappear as the members of AOA, including Seolhyun and Chanmi pressed like on Mina's post that she uploaded updating fans of her improving condition.

However, now that Mina stopped following Seolhyun and Chanmi, netizens are beginning to speak about the rumor once more.

Some netizens state that Mina must have been deeply disappointed when the AOA members came over her house after the bullying incident occurred causing her to unfollow the two members.

Netizens commented:

"I understand Mina for what she did. I wish she does what she wishes. I'm pretty sure she was upset at the other members too."

"I think Mina unfollowed the other members because they were clicking like on her Instagram post and people were assuming everything was good with the other members since she follows them. She probably wanted to show that not everything was okay with the other members."

"Man I wish people would stop shielding Seolhyun. She was best friends with Jimin and neglected Mina when she was getting bullied. That says a lot."

"I think Mina lost all affection towards the members when they went to her house in a group."

"You guys shouldn't suspect things or make speculations on why Mina unfollowed them."

Izzie20191,316 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

I can understand both sides to a certain extent, the other members were probably very afraid of the consequences of the scandal and the company that basically controls them never did anything so I understand the other members didnt have much power. I also understand the members that are still in aoa are dealing with the fact that the group is basically over, which a lot has to do with the scandal. So it must a lot to process. I think we should hold on the judgment until more comes out. We dont know a lot of what happened behind the scenes.

What I dont understand is why Jimin got away with so much, why the company allowed her to behave that way, in a work place? The company's job is to manage the group, to make sure it works properly so allowing stuff like this to happen, there is no excuse.

koreanlives-79 pts 27 minutes ago
27 minutes ago

Mina needs to come out and make a statement about whether the public should continue supporting those two.

