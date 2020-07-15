Netizens discuss Mina unfollowing Seolhyun and Chanmi on Instagram after the bullying controversy

On July 15th, netizens found out that former AOA member, Mina, unfollowed Seolhyun and Chanmi. Ever since many netizens are once again interested in the rumors of the relationship between the current and former AOA members.



Previously, Mina had revealed that she had been bullied by Jimin, the former leader of AOA. The incident concluded with Jimin apologizing and leaving the team. However, rumors of bad-relationships between the former members of AOA and current members of AOA have arisen.

Some netizens have blamed the current members of AOA for neglecting the actions of Jimin and suspected the bad relationship between the members. This rumor seemed to disappear as the members of AOA, including Seolhyun and Chanmi pressed like on Mina's post that she uploaded updating fans of her improving condition.



However, now that Mina stopped following Seolhyun and Chanmi, netizens are beginning to speak about the rumor once more.

Some netizens state that Mina must have been deeply disappointed when the AOA members came over her house after the bullying incident occurred causing her to unfollow the two members.

Netizens commented:

"I understand Mina for what she did. I wish she does what she wishes. I'm pretty sure she was upset at the other members too."

"I think Mina unfollowed the other members because they were clicking like on her Instagram post and people were assuming everything was good with the other members since she follows them. She probably wanted to show that not everything was okay with the other members."

"Man I wish people would stop shielding Seolhyun. She was best friends with Jimin and neglected Mina when she was getting bullied. That says a lot."

"I think Mina lost all affection towards the members when they went to her house in a group."

"You guys shouldn't suspect things or make speculations on why Mina unfollowed them."