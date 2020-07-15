H1GHR MUSIC artists to release first label-wide compilation album with Jay Park, GroovyRoom, pH-1, & more

The first ever label-wide compilation album by the artists of H1GHR MUSIC is coming your way this summer!

On July 15, H1GHR MUSIC announced the official release of the label's upcoming compilation album with a sleek cover image shared on SNS. The compilation album will be divided into two parts, with 'Tape 1' being released next month in August and 'Tape 2' coming on September.

The compilation album also comes as a part of H1GHR MUSIC commemorating the label's 3-year anniversary this year, since it was originally founded in 2017 by Jay Park and Cha Cha Malone. Hip-hop fans can look forward to artists including Jay Park, GroovyRoom, pH-1, Sik-K, Golden, Woodie Gochild, HAON, Woogie, Yultron, Phe Reds, and more participating in the new label-wide compilation album.

Stay tuned for more details!