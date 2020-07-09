Former AOA member Mina posts first SNS update since bullying controversy

On July 10, former AOA member/actress Mina posted her first SNS update since raising bullying allegations against AOA's leader Jimin.

In the update, Mina shares a simple photo of her dog lying comfortably on her couch, and wrote, "I've received so many words of concern and encouragement from not just my acquaintances, but so many people through direct messages, texts, etc and I'm so sorry that I am not able to personally respond to all of them. I am doing my best to read through all of them, and am just so grateful.. You don't have to worry about me anymore.. So that you won't have to worry about me any longer, I will work hard to return to promotions with a healthy, bright image, receiving treatment step by step. Please take care and don't be sick until then. Please remember to wear your masks, and be careful of colds since on rainy days, it can get cold, then warm really fast. Again, thank you so much and I'm truly sorry.. Everyone, fighting!"







Last week, former AOA member Mina caused both shock and concern by confessing that she was bullied during her AOA days by fellow member Jimin for nearly 10 years. Shortly afterward, AOA's label FNC Entertainment announced that Jimin will be leaving AOA and halting all of her entertainment activities indefinitely.

We hope to see Mina back to her promotions soon.