Former AOA member Mina unfollows Chanmi & Seolhyun on Instagram after Mina-Jimin bullying controversy

Former AOA member Mina has unfollowed Chanmi and Seolhyun on Instagram, stirring up bullying rumors once again.



As previously reported, Mina revealed Jimin had bullied her for years, eventually leading to Jimin's leave from the girl group and entertainment industry. Fans then found both Mina and former AOA member ChoA did not follow Jimin on Instagram though they followed the other members, and many speculated it was due to Jimin's alleged bullying.



On July 15, fans and netizens then discovered that Mina had unfollowed Chanmi and Seolhyun on social media. The former AOA member previously revealed Jimin had come to apologize to her with all the group members in tow, and she later stated in a post: "All the eyes and ears in my home are the same. Shin Jimin unni, you're lucky. They're all on your side." Though it's not concrete who Mina was referring to, many speculate she was referring to the other AOA members.



What are your thoughts on Mina unfollowing Chanmi and Seolhyun?

