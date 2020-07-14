Fans say BTS member Jimin's hair was perfect during the Japanese live performance of "Your Eyes Tell"

On July 14th, a netizen posted on an online community pointing out BTS member Jimin's perfect hair during BTS's live performance on Japanese television.

Just the day before, BTS sang the song "Your Eyes Tell", which is a song from their fourth full Japanese album 'MAP OF THE SOUL: 7~ JOURNEY', on live Japanese television. This song will also be the theme song for an upcoming Japanese movie.

In the performance, the seven members are seen standing in front of a cherry blossom tree as the darkroom lights up. All the members have brown or black hair, unlike their usual bright-colored hairs, as they sing the soft melody to the song.

However, the one member that has caught the eyes of fans was Jimin. His perfect, sleek, black hair was parted slightly down the middle as the locks of his hair were gently pushed over his head.

Netizens and fans have expressed how perfect Jimin's hair looks in this performance and have said this is how perfect hair should look.

Netizens' commented:

"Jimin has crazy good looks and perfect hair."



"Gosh, so perfect. Just perfect."



"This black hair split down the middle is just so good on Jimin."



"This is how perfect hair should look."



"I personally like all the members having black hair. I think bright colors are too extravagant."



"Park Jimin is just so perfect with this hair."



"I wish they keep this hair on him for a long time."

