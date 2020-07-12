1

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF

MustB release photo teasers for pre-release EP "Let me rise again 'Realize'", first comeback after member change

On July 13, MustB released individual photo teasers of the members for their upcoming pre-release comeback with EP Let me rise again ‘Realize’.

MustB debuted last year January with single album ‘I Want U’. However, the group has halted their activities after a car accident that happened last April. Following the car accident, two members, namely Hawoon and Sangwoo has departed from the group; making this release the group’s first comeback after member change.

Check out their individual photo teasers below!

Tae Geon


Woo Yeon


Do Ha


Soo Hyun

Si Hoo

The group will be releasing Let me rise again ‘Realize’ on July 17, 12PM KST.

