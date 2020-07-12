VICTON successfully concludes first online concert “Mayday”

Play M’s boy group VICTON recently concluded their first online concert ‘Mayday’ that was held on July 12, 5PM KST.

The boy group held the concert shortly after the success of their 2nd single ‘Mayday’’s activity. During the concert, fans could enjoy their performance up close and actively communicate with them from “the first row of their own home”.

VICTON performed a total of 16 songs via streaming platform V Live, hitting 100 million hearts received. Other than performing their own hits, the group also put together special unit stages where Byungchan performed Cho Jung Seok’s ‘AROHA’, Seungsik and Sejun performed MeloMance’s ‘Tale’, Seungwoo, Hanse and Subin performed their self-composed hip-hop song.

The group concludes their 120-minute performance with encore song ‘FLOWER’. The members expressed, “(We) are very sad that we can’t actually be at an concert hall. (We) hope that things will get better soon and we can meet ALICE soon.”

Check out some of the pictures from their concert below!