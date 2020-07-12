ATEEZ ask fans to decide their next promotional song for "ZERO : FEVER Part 1"

On July 13, ATEEZ's official Twitter account published an event, asking fans to vote for the group's next promotional song on 'ZERO : FEVER Part 1'.



[📢] ATEEZ ZERO : FEVER Part.1 Vote For Next Song

VOTING PERIOD : 07/14 ~ 07/21

ROUND 1. STORYLINE

ROUND 2. SONG PREVIEW

ROUND 3. PERFORMANCE VIDEO PREVIEW

ROUND 4. ATEEZ MEMBER'S PICK

투표 🧷https://t.co/GRz1vV7Ltj

⠀#FEVER_Part_1 #ATEEZ #에이티즈 pic.twitter.com/1iH0SwkteO — ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ATEEZofficial) July 13, 2020

The voting will commence on July 14 and end of July 21. With a series of releases leading up to the voting deadline, fans can better decide the track of their choice.

Fans can vote here, and the instructions on how to vote can be found below:

The results from the voting will be released on July 29, 2AM KST. The group will also be releasing the album on the same day at 6PM KST.

