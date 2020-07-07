MONSTA X's Kihyun opens up official Instagram account!

11

MONSTA X's Kihyun has opened up an official Instagram account.

On July 7, Kihyun shared the selfies below on Instagram along with the message, "Hello, MONBEBES. This is Kihyun. #MAPS @mapsworld_seoul," referring to the creative media platform. It looks like fans can expect a collaboration between the MONSTA X member and 'MAPS'!

Take a look at Kihyun's Instagram below.

Ronaldo_Caparuch-37 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

Waiting for my baby jooheons turn

yookihyun4me115 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

FINALLY MY KING HAS ARRIVED

IM ON MY WAY TO IG KIHYUNNIEEEEEEEEE

