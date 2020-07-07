MONSTA X's Kihyun opens up official Instagram account!

MONSTA X's Kihyun has opened up an official Instagram account.



On July 7, Kihyun shared the selfies below on Instagram along with the message, "Hello, MONBEBES. This is Kihyun. #MAPS @mapsworld_seoul," referring to the creative media platform. It looks like fans can expect a collaboration between the MONSTA X member and 'MAPS'!



Take a look at Kihyun's Instagram below.