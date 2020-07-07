4

5

Misc
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

CRAVITY reveal epilogue film for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY have revealed the epilogue film for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.

In the 'Hideout' epilogue film above, the CRAVITY members gather around a bonfire for laughs in a dream, and they later cross paths on the street. CRAVITY made their debut with the mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which features "Break All the Rules" as the title song, and they recently dropped the music video for "Cloud 9".

Watch CRAVITY's epilogue film above!

  1. CRAVITY
  2. HIDEOUT
0 295 Share 44% Upvoted
Hwa Sa
[Album & MV Review] Hwa Sa – 'María'
16 hours ago   2   1,258

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND