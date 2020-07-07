CRAVITY reveal epilogue film for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'

CRAVITY have revealed the epilogue film for 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are'.



In the 'Hideout' epilogue film above, the CRAVITY members gather around a bonfire for laughs in a dream, and they later cross paths on the street. CRAVITY made their debut with the mini album 'Hideout: Remember Who We Are', which features "Break All the Rules" as the title song, and they recently dropped the music video for "Cloud 9".



Watch CRAVITY's epilogue film above!



