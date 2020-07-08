2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

MAMAMOO Hwa Sa's 'I Live Alone' castmate Han Hye Jin shows her solo album 'Maria' support

Hwa Sa's 'I Live Alone' castmate Han Hye Jin showed the MAMAMOO member's new solo album 'Maria' support.

On July 8, Han Hye Jin shared the below image on Instagram along with the message, "Maria's Maria. Fighting." The autographed album also reveals a message from Hwa Sa that states, "Unni who I love, Han Hye Jin unni. I'm so happy that I'm able to finally give you my first solo album. I've put all my love into it. I hope you're always healthy... Fighting."

Hwa Sa, Han Hye Jin, and Park Na Rae are known to be close knit castmates on the MBC variety show 'I Live Alone'.

Have you watched Hwa Sa's music video for "Maria" yet?

  1. Han Hye Jin
  2. Hwa Sa
  3. I LIVE ALONE
