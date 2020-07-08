5

Kim Chung Ha drops 'Play' performance MV

Kim Chung Ha has dropped a performance music video for "Play".

In the performance MV, Kim Chung Ha performs on a lit-up stage with her fellow dancers. "Play" is the solo artist's second pre-release single following "Stay Tonight" earlier this year. 

Watch Kim Chung Ha's "Play" performance MV above, flowery MV here, and stay tuned for updates on her comeback!

