MBC clarifies reports about '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Chuseok special

MBC has clarified reports about the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Chuseok special.



On July 8, reports stated this year's '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships' Chuseok special will be held without an audience because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans of the idol stars then spoke up, criticizing the filming as idol groups would have to compete against each other in an indoor stadium.



A source from MBC has now clarified, "It's still under discussion whether or not the program will take place and how it will be filmed."



Stay tuned for updates on the '2020 Idol Star Athletics Championships'.