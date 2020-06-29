MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa fuses horror and glam in solo comeback MV for 'Maria'

Hwa Sa has made her solo comeback!





On June 29 KST, the MAMAMOO member released her 1st mini album 'Maria,' featuring a title track of the same name.

In the music video, which has a fashionable yet slightly dark concept, Hwa Sa assumes the role of someone who has committed a gruesome and violent act and has since been transferred to a mental institution. In some of the scenes, she is seen dancing with other patients, and in another, dons a sexy straight jacket-inspired dress. At the end of the video, fellow members Solar, Wheesung, and Moonbyul make a cameo, arriving with big smiles and arms full of gifts.

Check out the music video for "Maria" above!