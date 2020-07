One of K-Pop's living legends, J.Y. Park is reportedly making a comeback with a new album next month, according to media outlet reports on July 24!

Insiders say that J.Y. Park is currently in the final stages of preparations for his new album, set for release some time in August. This marks J.Y.Park's first new music release in approximately 8 months, after his single "Fever" in December of 2019.

Stay tuned for updates on J.Y. Park's return!