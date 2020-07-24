Former AOA member Mina greets fans brightly in new SNS updates

On July 24, former AOA member Mina greeted fans with a new set of posts, wearing a bright smile.

The singer/actress can be seen endorsing a body care brand, 'Soapy', posing with a line of neatly placed products in front of her or holding up product bottles in a summery, polka-dot dress. This isn't the first time that Mina has shown affection for the body care brand, as the star previously shared a series of photos testing out and trying various 'Soapy' products.



Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mina caused concerns after posting photos which showed her scarred wrists.