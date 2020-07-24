20

9

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 hours ago

Former AOA member Mina greets fans brightly in new SNS updates

AKP STAFF

On July 24, former AOA member Mina greeted fans with a new set of posts, wearing a bright smile.

The singer/actress can be seen endorsing a body care brand, 'Soapy', posing with a line of neatly placed products in front of her or holding up product bottles in a summery, polka-dot dress. This isn't the first time that Mina has shown affection for the body care brand, as the star previously shared a series of photos testing out and trying various 'Soapy' products. 

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Mina caused concerns after posting photos which showed her scarred wrists.

  1. Mina
5 2,689 Share 69% Upvoted

1

elemental-earth-11 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

She looks good, Im glad shes taking care of her health.

Share

1

itsaminax1,034 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Really glad she's able to feel better and hope she gets better soon! Though I kinda feel like brands are taking the recent news to their advantage.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

J.Y. Park
J.Y. Park to make a comeback next month
3 hours ago   5   2,194

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND