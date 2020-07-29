2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Jun Hyun Moo & Jin Se Yeon to host '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'

Jun Hyun Moo and Jin Se Yeon are hosting the '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards'.

Jun Hyun Moo is set to host the upcoming 'Soribada Best K-Music Awards' for the third time, while Jin Se Yeon is taking on the awards ceremony for the first time as a host. 

The upcoming awards show will include full shots of the performances along with multicam views, which features individual cameras of the members. The '2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards' airs on August 13 KST through the 'LG U+ Idol Live app'.

