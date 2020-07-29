Dynamic Duo's Gaeko to take hiatus after emergency arm surgery

Dynamic Duo's Gaeko is set to take a hiatus after emergency arm surgery.



On July 29, Gaeko's agency Amoeba Culture stated, "Gaeko underwent an operation for a fracture in his right arm. He'll focus on treatment for the time being. We're sorry to trouble you."



Earlier in the day, the Dynamic Duo member's wife Kim Soo Mi expressed on Instagram, "I just realized how grateful I should be for my daily life when I saw my husband's white face after surgery. Please be careful not to get hurt, and take care of your health. Please pray for Gaeko's surgery to go well."



In other news, Gaeko recently released "Heart Break" for 'The King: Eternal Monarch' OST. He was also a coach on 'The Voice of Korea 2020', which aired its finale earlier this month.