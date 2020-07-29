Highlight's Doojoon explains his drunk Instagram post

Highlight's Doojoon explained his recent drunk Instagram post.



In an Instagram post, an obviously drunk Doojoon expressed his gratitude and love to Highlight's fans. On the July 29th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', he featured as a special guest and explained what happened.



He expressed, "To be honest, I had to wake up early the next day, so I drank beer to fall asleep. That's when my album also came out, and it really touched me when the staff who worked with me, friends, company people, and my members cheered me on. I only released an album, so I was thankful. To my fans as well. I suddenly lost my mind and wrote the post."



Doojoon continued, "I didn't regret it and woke up early. My friends since elementary school aren't the type of people to do that, but I guess they worried about me. They asked me sincerely if I was okay, and that's when I realized I might've done something embarrassing."



In other news, Doojoon recently made a comeback with "Lonely Night".