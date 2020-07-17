How to Prepare for Kyuhyun's Solo Comeback

Label SJ, Super Junior’s exclusive label formed by SM Entertainment in 2015, confirmed on June 26 that Kyuhyun will be releasing a solo track this summer. Although the release date has not been confirmed yet, here are some ways you can prepare for Kyuhyun’s comeback!

1. When We Were Us

Super Junior K.R.Y. released their first Korean EP, When We Were Us on June 8. Many may not know it, but Kyuhyun, Ryeowook, and Yesung are responsible for pioneering the concept of subunits within larger groups, a common practice in K-pop today. They are technically a rookie group, having taken 14 years to finally release a Korean album since their debut in 2006. However, Super Junior K.R.Y has participated in many drama OSTs such as The One I Love for the tvN drama, Hyena, and have also held multiple concert tours in Asia.

2. New Journey to the West

New Journey to the West (alt. title: Here Comes Trouble) is a travel-reality variety show produced by tvN and directed by Na Young-seok. Kyuhyun joined the cast of Kang Ho-dong, Lee Soo-geun, Eun Ji-won, Ahn Jae-hyun, and Mino in Season 2.5 in 2016. Kyuhyun participated in New Journey to the West Season 2.5, Season 3, Season 4, and rejoined in Season 7 in 2019 subsequent to his return from the military. Binge-watch New Journey to the West for endless laughs!

3. Oh! My Part, You!

Kyuhyun and Lim Hyun-ju are the hosts for the 2020 television program, Oh! My Part, You! which aired from April 4 to June 13. This is a music game show where two established musicians, crowned as Song Masters, will select their singing partners among five unknown contestants, then compete to present the best collaboration performances. Some Song Masters that have participated in this show include Jung Seung-hwan, Seventeen, Heize, and Soyou.





4. KyuTV

Kyuhyun’s YouTube channel became active in early 2019 as many of the Super Junior members began conversing with their fans through YouTube. Kyuhyun’s regular content includes cooking videos, live-streams, gaming broadcasts, and emotional song covers. Guests that have appeared on his channel include TVXQ’s Changmin and his adorable twin nephews. Although his videos are initially uploaded without subtitles, many fans are working hard to submit subtitles in multiple different languages for each of his videos.





Check out his channel here: https://www.youtube.com/c/kyuh...





5. Play and Replay

If not for his quick wits and handsome looks, most fans fall for Kyuhyun’s emotional balladeer vocals. Kyuhyun debuted in 2014 with Korean and Chinese versions of At Gwanghwamun, and was the first Super Junior member to debut as a soloist. His latest release following his return from his mandatory military service was Aewol-ri, the title track for his second single album, The Day We Meet Again, in May of 2019. In preparation for his new solo track, play and replay some of Kyuhyun’s most popular songs!