Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Check out individual male K-Pop idol brand value rankings for the month of July!

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has revealed brand value rankings of individual male K-Pop idols for the month of July, based on big data analysis!

From June 17 through July 18, the Institute analyzed big data of 630 currently promoting male K-Pop idols including in media activity, participation, community activity, communication, etc. 

With a total of 6,104,773 points this month, BTS's Jimin took up the #1 spot for individual male idols, again! In 2nd came EXO's Chanyeol with a total of 4,197,287 points, returning this month as EXO's hip-hop unit EXO-SC. Following closely behind Chanyeol in 3rd place with a total of 4,121,974 was another BTS member, Jungkook.

From 4th through 10th place are, in order: BTS's V, EXO's Sehun, BTS's SUGA, EXO's Baekhyun, Highlight's Doojoon, BTS's Jin, and TVXQ's Yunho

  1. BTS
  2. Jungkook
  3. Jimin
  4. EXO
  5. Chanyeol
