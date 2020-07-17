5

3 hours ago

Lee Da Yeon, Yoonsan, DONGKIZ's Jaechan, & Woo!ah!'s Nana attend 1st script reading for web drama 'No Back Romance'

On July 19, the cast and crew of upcoming new web drama series 'No Back Romance' attended their first script reading, also greeting the press with bright smiles. 

Starring child actress Lee Da Yeon of 'Search: WWW' as well as HOTSHOT's Yoonsan, Kang Tae Woo, DONGKIZ's Jaechan, Jung In Young, Woo!ah!'s Nana, and more, 'No Back Romance' is a romantic comedy centered around third year students in middle school, preparing to enter high school all the while faced with struggles in love, friendships, etc. The story begins when one summer, a 16-year old girl named So Dam (Lee Da Yeon) receives her first ever confession from a mysterious boy. 

Filming for 'No Back Romance' begins this July 29, and the series will air some time later this year. 

