Former KARA member Jiyoung's father to appear as witness at trial against late idol star Hara's estranged mother

Former KARA member Jiyoung's father is set to appear as a witness at a trial against late idol star Hara's estranged mother.



As previously reported, Hara's brother Goo Ho In has been attempting to pass the 'Goo Hara Law', which will change the way assets are acquired by absent parents when their unmarried children pass away, and he's also filed a lawsuit against he and his sister's biological mother Song for the division of Hara's assets.



At the trial on July 1 at the Gwangju District Court, it was confirmed Goo Ho In and lawyers of both sides attended, while his mother did not appear. The first trial confirmed the position of both sides, and Goo Ho In also submitted 3 witnesses to the stand - he and Hara's biological aunt who helped raise the siblings, Jiyoung's father, and Hara's friend A. Goo Ho In's lawyer is expected to question the witnesses as evidence as to whether his mother is entitled to Hara's assets.



Their testimony will be heard at the next trial date on August 12 KST. Stay tuned for updates.