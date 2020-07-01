1

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Joo Young drops melancholy MV teaser for 'Love Distance' feat. Heize

AKP STAFF

Joo Young has dropped a melancholy music video teaser for "Love Distance" featuring Heize.

The teaser video reveals a retro vibe with footage of a couple at home and out and about. "Love Distance" is about a relationship where two people are slowly going their separate ways, and it drops on July 3 KST. 

Watch Joo Young's "Love Distance" MV teaser above!

  1. Heize
  2. Joo Young
  3. LOVE DISTANCE
0 362 Share 50% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND