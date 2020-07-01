Joo Young drops melancholy MV teaser for 'Love Distance' feat. Heize

Joo Young has dropped a melancholy music video teaser for "Love Distance" featuring Heize.
The teaser video reveals a retro vibe with footage of a couple at home and out and about. "Love Distance" is about a relationship where two people are slowly going their separate ways, and it drops on July 3 KST.
Watch Joo Young's "Love Distance" MV teaser above!
