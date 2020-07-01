9

BTS' Jungkook tops list of most impressive conception dreams on 'TMI News'

BTS' Jungkook topped the list of most impressive conception dreams on 'TMI News'.

The July 1st episode of Mnet's 'TMI News' featured idol stars whose mothers had the most impressive conception dreams, and Jungkook ranked in at #1 for a "world class" dream. According to the BTS member, his mother dreamed about rain falling and turning everything to gold in his neighborhood before she learned she was pregnant with him.

Jin also shared that his mother dreamed of a gold koi fish that swam to her bosom, while j-hope said his mother had a dream about riding 3 golden horses.

What do you think about Jungkook's conception dream? 

I was not aware "conception dream" was even a thing...not so popular in my neighbourhood XD
Don't know about turning everything gold, but "some" money he brings in XD Golden fish, golden horses, golden neighbourhood....conclusion: STAY GOLD XD

