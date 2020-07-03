Former KARA member Jiyoung talks about her lasting memories of the late Hara

Former KARA member Jiyoung spoke of her memories of the late Hara.

In a recent interview with 'E-Daily', Jiyoung sat down to talk about her recent days as a former idol and current actress. In remembrance of the late Hara, she expressed that her heart "still aches" whenever she thinks about her.

"This isn't something that you can simply forget by trying to forget, so I still miss her," said Jiyoung.

She continued, "I think missing her is what I can do for her. With the rest of the members, we continue to miss her and try to spend as much time with each other. My heart still aches that this is the only thing we can do for her."





Jiyoung recently made a domestic comeback as an actress through the JTBC drama 'Late Night Snack Couple'. When asked if she would like to say, 'I am acting now' or 'I am back in Korea now', she said, "I would like to give both impressions. I think to the public I am still KARA's maknae Jiyoung. I believe I showed a lot of energetic and cute sides as a singer, but now I hope to reveal a more mature side as an actress."

At last, the former KARA member said, "I do not wish to simply show how much I can shine on stage. Instead, I want to act and show a 'ruined' image, images of me crying, as well as attractive appearances."

In other news, Jiyoung's father has been reported to appear at a trial against late idol star Hara's estranged mother.



