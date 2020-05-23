JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Couple' reveals new highlight reel for upcoming drama starring Jung Il Woo, Jiyoung, & Lee Hak Joo

JTBC's 'Late Night Snack Couple' has revealed a new highlight reel for the upcoming drama starring Jung Il Woo, Jiyoung, and Lee Hak Joo.



The 'Late Night Snack Couple' ('Sweet Munchies') trailer reveals a musical-like dance as the actors in colorful outfits go through celebrity chef Park Jin Sung's (played by Jung Il Woo) bistro, variety show PD Kim Ah Jin's (Jiyoung) room, and fashion designer Kang Tae Wan's (Lee Hak Joo) studio.



However, each of their troubles is also revealed as Park Jin Sung borrows money from acquaintances, Kim Ah Jin cries over her job, and Kang Tae Wan expresses he's given up on love.



'Late Night Snack Couple' premieres on May 25 at 9:30PM KST!