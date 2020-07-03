2

4

News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' debuts in the UK singles chart at #20, breaking their previous record

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK has debuted at #20 in the official UK Singles chart.

On July 3, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" made the 'Official Singles Chart Top 40' in the UK at #20, the highest rank for a K-pop girl group. The 'Official Chart' also announced that BLACKPINK is the first K-pop group to have two songs rank in the twenties range of the chart.

Last June, "Sour Candy", their collaboration single with Lady Gaga, charted at #17, leaving their name in the Top 40 for two weeks. Previously, BLACKPINK had ranked #33 with "Kill This Love", at #36 with "Kiss and Make Up" with Dua Lipa, and at #78 with "DDU DU DDU DU".

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

  1. BLACKPINK
1 484 Share 33% Upvoted

-1

nickybaenim-1,004 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

[+] This user has a poor community rating, click here to read this comment.

Share
AB6IX, BLACKPINK, iKON, JYJ, KARD, miss A, NCT Dream, ONEUS, SECRET NUMBER, 2PM
K-Pop groups without an official leader
3 hours ago   23   11,623

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND