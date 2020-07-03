BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' debuts in the UK singles chart at #20, breaking their previous record

BLACKPINK has debuted at #20 in the official UK Singles chart.

On July 3, BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" made the 'Official Singles Chart Top 40' in the UK at #20, the highest rank for a K-pop girl group. The 'Official Chart' also announced that BLACKPINK is the first K-pop group to have two songs rank in the twenties range of the chart.

Last June, "Sour Candy", their collaboration single with Lady Gaga, charted at #17, leaving their name in the Top 40 for two weeks. Previously, BLACKPINK had ranked #33 with "Kill This Love", at #36 with "Kiss and Make Up" with Dua Lipa, and at #78 with "DDU DU DDU DU".

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!