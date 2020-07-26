Former Girl's Day member Jiin (Jang Hye Ri) to join Big Daddy Entertainment

On July 27, Big Daddy Entertainment announced that former Girl's Day member Jang Hye Ri (formerly known as Jiin) has signed an exclusive contract with them.

Hye Ri previously debuted with Girl's Day back in 2010, however she also promptly left in the same year. She was also active as a member of the female rock band Bebop from 2013 to 2015.

In regards to Hye Ri’s joining, the agency said “Hyeri is an artist with unlimited possibilities and is passionate about music. We will provide full support for wider and more active activities.”



Other artists signed under Big Daddy Entertainment include Techno-trot creator Epaksa and former ‘Mr. Trot’ contestant Noh Ji Hoon.