ONF announce August comeback date

On July 27, ONF’s agency WM Entertainment announced that the group will be making their comeback on August 10.

This is ONF’s first comeback in 10 months since the release of their 4th mini album ‘Go Live’ last October.

Following the group’s appearance on ‘Road To Kingdom’, the group has gained many new fans, and their flawless discography has earned them the title “amazing restaurant for famous music” (lit. trans.). Their new album is thus gaining a lot of positive attention.

In the mean time, the group has also announced their 1st official fanclub ‘FUSE’ membership through their V Live, 3 years into their debut.