11

2

News
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ONF announce August comeback date

AKP STAFF

On July 27, ONF’s agency WM Entertainment announced that the group will be making their comeback on August 10.

This is ONF’s first comeback in 10 months since the release of their 4th mini album ‘Go Live’ last October.

Following the group’s appearance on ‘Road To Kingdom’, the group has gained many new fans, and their flawless discography has earned them the title “amazing restaurant for famous music” (lit. trans.). Their new album is thus gaining a lot of positive attention.

In the mean time, the group has also announced their 1st official fanclub ‘FUSE’ membership through their V Live, 3 years into their debut.

  1. ONF
4 1,212 Share 85% Upvoted

2

ambersky11615 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Their last comeback was 10 months ago yet they ranked #11 on this month's group brand reputation.

Their fandom size is arguably one of the smallest on RTK yet they ended up as the runner up.

All members were on the June male idol brand reputation ranking for the first time and all together.

Their songs charted in Melon, Bugs, and Genie thanks to RTK.

I have a good feeling about this comeback. It's about time for ONF's first win!

Share

1

quark123957,115 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

My first comeback as a Fuse! I'm so excited!

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

ONF
ONF announce August comeback date
2 hours ago   4   1,201

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND