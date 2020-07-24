BTS member V makes a surprise appearance on tvN's 'Summer Vacation'

A BTS member made a surprise appearance on tvN's 'Summer Vacation' when Park Seo Joon decided to video call V.





In the episode aired on July 24th KST, actor Park Seo Joon was invited to Goseong County to spend time with actor Choi Woo Sik and Jung Yoo Mi.



After the three actors finished their dinner, they had some time to relax. That's when V called Park Seo Joon's phone. It's well known that Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and V are close friends and they seemed to often call one another.

Park Seo Joon asked V "Where are you?" and V replied in English "At my house." The two continued their conversation as Park Seo Joon asked V what he was up to and V replied he was contemplating what to eat. Park Seo Joon replied surprised and asked "At this time?"









Then he went on to introduce an invited singer and turned the camera on Choi Woo Sik who began playing the Ukulele. When V saw Woo Sik playing the Ukulele and singing a song, V laughed and said "Wow you invited a pop singer." as Woo Sik continued to play his song.

The call ended with V asking whether he should order sashimi or hamburgers. Woo Sik replied "Sashimi" and said, "You should come here later, and let's eat sashimi together."





You can watch their cute phone conversation on the YouTube video below: