April is officially preparing for their comeback with the summer special album 'Hello Summer'.

On July 25 at midnight KST, the girl group released two new video teasers for Rachel and Jinsol. In the videos, the girls are enjoying their summer vacation in the swimming pool relaxing and playing with the water gun.

April has been consistently releasing teaser photos and videos. They will be making a comeback on July 29th KST.

